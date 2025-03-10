Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 10th (APA, EMR, ERJ, HST, JKHY, KRC, MEOH, NMRA, OXY, PEB)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 10th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Get APA Co alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.