Promising Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – March 10th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Heinz, and Marriott International are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares issued by companies that operate hotels, resorts, and other lodging facilities within the broader hospitality and tourism industry. Investors in hotel stocks gain exposure to the performance of the travel and leisure sectors, which are often strongly influenced by economic cycles and consumer spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $215.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4,457.93. 156,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,872.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,662.88. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.00. 19,332,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,036,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.54. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $193.86 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,693,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded down $5.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.23. 747,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.57 and a 200 day moving average of $269.27. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

