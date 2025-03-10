Promising Financial Stocks To Follow Now – March 10th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Robinhood Markets, Walmart, Coinbase Global, and ServiceNow are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies operating within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These equities represent partial ownership in their issuing companies and their market values fluctuate based on industry-specific conditions, economic trends, and regulatory factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,440,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,788,680. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.95. 7,028,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,703,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,189,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,855,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $6.31 on Monday, hitting $38.11. 36,268,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,706,465. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,013,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,658,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $22.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 3.66.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $54.84 on Monday, reaching $795.79. 1,470,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,017.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.92. The company has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

