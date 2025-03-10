Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 9.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 276,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,444,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

The stock has a market cap of $798.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 37,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $961,487.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,000.28. This trade represents a 37.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 15,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

