Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,526,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,923,908 shares.The stock last traded at $24.77 and had previously closed at $24.64.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,531,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,108,000 after buying an additional 5,259,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,588 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

