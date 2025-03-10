Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 31,393 shares.The stock last traded at $49.48 and had previously closed at $50.19.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPX. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

