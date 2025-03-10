Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $26.05. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 55,402 shares.

Power Solutions International Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $603.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $562,456.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,116,729.10. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $1,683,476 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Solutions International

About Power Solutions International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,292,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,987,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,153,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.