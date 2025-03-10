Art de Finance (ADF) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $115,406.49 and $1,258.54 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00010748 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,262.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

