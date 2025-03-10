Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $499.11 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $499.11 million and $3.62 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.27 or 0.02531494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00022093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00007980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,932,232,880 coins and its circulating supply is 6,914,212,880 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.