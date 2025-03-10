Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $138,106.44

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $27.22 million and approximately $138,106.44 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.