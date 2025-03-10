Hop Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58,710.10 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $363,120.12 and approximately $58,710.10 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

