Kathryn Mecklenburgh Purchases 9 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 9 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($19.80) per share, with a total value of £137.88 ($178.23).
Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 10 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,601 ($20.70) per share, with a total value of £160.10 ($206.95).
Softcat Price Performance
Shares of LON SCT traded down GBX 18 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,526 ($19.73). 186,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,415 ($18.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,855 ($23.98). The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
