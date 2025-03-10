Kathryn Mecklenburgh Purchases 9 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 9 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($19.80) per share, with a total value of £137.88 ($178.23).

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Softcat alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 10 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,601 ($20.70) per share, with a total value of £160.10 ($206.95).

Softcat Price Performance

Shares of LON SCT traded down GBX 18 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,526 ($19.73). 186,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,415 ($18.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,855 ($23.98). The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCT

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.