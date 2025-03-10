Aethlon Medical’s (AEMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 0.5 %
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
