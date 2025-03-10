Alan M. Ferguson Buys 21,436 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBRGet Free Report) insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 21,436 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £40,085.32 ($51,816.60).

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

LON HBR traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 189.20 ($2.45). 4,570,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.62. Harbour Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 333.90 ($4.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

