Alan M. Ferguson Buys 21,436 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 21,436 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £40,085.32 ($51,816.60).

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

LON HBR traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 189.20 ($2.45). 4,570,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.62. Harbour Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 333.90 ($4.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.