Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $167.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00022093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,130,869 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

