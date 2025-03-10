NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of T opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

