Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

