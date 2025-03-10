Meter Governance Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $86,919.67 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,602,924 coins and its circulating supply is 32,084,153 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,602,924 with 32,084,153 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.0855619 USD and is down -8.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $82,094.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

