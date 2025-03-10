StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $357.66 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,153.72 or 0.02640469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $357.66 million and approximately $255,382.81 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,807.06 or 1.00602190 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,599.28 or 1.00340270 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 164,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,065 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 164,967.1427974. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,144.65220499 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.