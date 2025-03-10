Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.37 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

