Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Increased by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

