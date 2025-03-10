Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.78 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

