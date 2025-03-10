Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 10,295 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.48 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

