Super Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,768 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,291% compared to the typical volume of 406 call options.
Super Group Stock Performance
Shares of Super Group stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.82. 184,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,739. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40 and a beta of 1.00.
Super Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SGHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
