Super Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,768 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,291% compared to the typical volume of 406 call options.

Super Group Stock Performance

Shares of Super Group stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.82. 184,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,739. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Super Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 141.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Super Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Super Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Super Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,418 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

