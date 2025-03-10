Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.05, but opened at $25.60. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 792,945 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

