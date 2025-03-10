Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.82, but opened at $101.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 306,375 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

