Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.11 million and $1.52 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 810,669,622 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 810,652,481.20849446. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00506424 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

