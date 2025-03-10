Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 271.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. 150,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,483. Immunome has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $709.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,679. This trade represents a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 980,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

