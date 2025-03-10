Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 7.4 %

CCL traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,591,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,424,188. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.