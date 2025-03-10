United Community Bank Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

