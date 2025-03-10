Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 19,818 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $194.96 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $913.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

