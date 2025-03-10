REDW Wealth LLC Invests $3.54 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.