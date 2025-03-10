REDW Wealth LLC Invests $3.54 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 12.2 %
Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
