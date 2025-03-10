Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $194.96 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.