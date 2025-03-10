Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.04 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $119.18 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

