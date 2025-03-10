Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.46. 7,456,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $30,012.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,912.72. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $1,047,834.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares in the company, valued at $210,743,058.48. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 872,397 shares of company stock valued at $21,047,619. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

