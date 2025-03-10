Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Acquires A$178,678.50 in Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Simon Machell acquired 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$19.11 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$178,678.50 ($113,087.66).
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.