Insider Buying: Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Korhonen acquired 12,500 shares of Nuix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.61 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,112.50 ($28,552.22).
Nuix Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 310.21 and a beta of 2.22.
Nuix Company Profile
