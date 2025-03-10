Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) Insider Acquires A$10,000.00 in Stock

Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Linge bought 909,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.00 ($6,329.11).

Simon Linge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Simon Linge bought 2,272,727 shares of Lithium Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($15,822.78).

Lithium Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithium Australia Company Profile

Lithium Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and technology development activities. It operates through Battery Recycling, Lithium Chemicals, and Battery Materials segments. The company researches and develops processing technologies for mixed-battery recycling, as well as sells recovered energy metals; and researches, develops, and produces battery materials, including lithium ferro phosphate and lithium manganese ferro phosphate.

