Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 6431950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

