Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.79 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 170.79 ($2.21), with a volume of 332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.31).

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.