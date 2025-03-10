HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 185,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 870,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 10.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.61.
About HIVE Digital Technologies
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
