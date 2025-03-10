Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 125,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,198,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 10.2 %
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.