Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 125,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,198,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$184.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

