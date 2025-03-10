VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 94,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 290,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.39.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

See Also

