YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 241883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This is a boost from YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.
