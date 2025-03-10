YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAXGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 241883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This is a boost from YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.