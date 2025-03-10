Pollux Coin (POX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,040.65

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $112,040.65 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80,500.49 or 0.99974149 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,484.75 or 0.99954600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 41,344,908 coins and its circulating supply is 41,344,814 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxchain.com.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 41,342,673.923193 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.12992415 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $113,736.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

