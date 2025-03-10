Blur Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $31.53 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,239,042,922.5646877 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.1054883 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $28,837,251.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

