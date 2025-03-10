Ark Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.64 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $61.14 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 187,238,148 coins and its circulating supply is 187,237,726 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

