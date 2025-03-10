Request 1-Day Volume Hits $10.92 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Request has a total market cap of $111.51 million and $10.92 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,514,641.11691738 with 769,291,230.8212921 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11034755 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $16,279,444.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

