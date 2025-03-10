Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,284,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 50,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,382,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 121.99%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

