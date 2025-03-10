Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 72 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day moving average is $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

